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Jill Fuentes's avatar
Jill Fuentes
3h

Thank you Adam, from across the pond in Europe. The amount of $1.776B seemed odd, but you have shone a light on the matter that explains the sinister reasoning behind it.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3hEdited

Morbidly fascinating study in crypto fascist symbolism. The whole Trump bunch are like Our Gang kids with under the chin secret woodchuck waves. If only they were a fraction as much fun.

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