Mar-a-Lago member Joel Pashcow’s contribution to Epstein’s birthday book is three pages long. This is the second page, right before his joke about Trump.

Epstein’s 50th birthday book released by the House is 238 pages. Focusing on the same two pages misses the bigger story. Subscribe or upgrade to paid

By now, it’s well-known that Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book has a copy of the letter that Donald Trump claimed did not exist, a drawing of a nude female figure with a signed “Donald” at her crotch.

The letter that sparked Trump’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch is more than two-thirds of the way into the 238-page book that Ghislaine Maxwell gave to Epstein in 2003, filled with contributions by his friends, family, business associates and others. Two of the chapters of the book are “SPECIAL ASSISTANTS” and “CHILDREN.” Despite Trump’s denials, nobody has disputed the authenticity of the book as a whole, which is filled with photographs and drawings of scantily clad young women and clear references to his predilections

Epstein’s estate produced the book to the House Oversight Committee, pursuant to a subpoena. Trump is the only one of dozens of contributors who has disputed a single page, denying his authorship of the drawing below bearing his distinctive signature and familiar typeface from letters he wrote at the time.

“What a great country!”

Somehow, the drawing of a nude, female figure with the name “Donald” mimicking pubic hair — and cryptic references to ageless enigmas and “another wonderful secret” — aren’t the most disturbing Trump-related revelation in the now-released Epstein birthday book.

First flagged by the Wall Street Journal, there’s also a letter from a Mar-a-Lago member named Joel Pashcow joking about Epstein selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump. But the other, darker details of Pashcow’s letter did not make it into the story.

Here’s what the Journal reported:

“The Pashcow letter included a photo of a posterboard-sized check for $22,500, which had been mocked up to appear that it was sent from Trump to Epstein. Beneath it, a handwritten caption said: ‘Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.’ The woman’s name is redacted in the image.”

The House Oversight Committee’s release of the full, 238-page birthday book shows that Pashcow’s entry appears to start two pages before that photograph with the words: “Dear Jeffrey, HAPPY ‘50th’” and “Joel,” surrounded by computer generated images of balloons, a birthday cake, and young women in bathing suits and a short skirt.

Between that page and the one with the joke about Trump is a creepy, crudely-rendered cartoon.

On the left side panel marked with the year “1983,” there is a drawing of what appears to be a younger, brown-haired Epstein handing three young girls balloons and a lollipop. On the right side, marked two decades later with the year “2003,” a now-gray haired Epstein is getting massaged by four young blonde women, one of whom appears to have her hand on his groin. The caption celebrates Epstein’s transformation with the message: “what a great country!”

The red tile roofs and asymmetrical façade of the building depicted in the sketch more closely resemble features of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club than Epstein’s own Palm Beach estate, though the drawing is hardly a photographic representation of any architecture.

Epstein spent the early part of his adulthood as a substitute teacher at Dalton, which might be the cartoon’s reference to his earlier years. The New York Times reported that multiple students found Epstein’s behavior and flirtation with female students inappropriate, but none had accused him of unwanted physical contact. But Epstein taught there in the mid-1970s, not 1983.

By 2003, Epstein was roughly a decade-deep into his sex-trafficking conspiracy, which law enforcement described as a pyramid scheme of assault. Epstein paid young women and girls for massages that escalated into sexual assault and then paid his victims hundreds of dollars to recruit others like them. The birthday book drawing suggests a familiarity with Epstein’s modus operandi, showing him surrounded by young girls of indeterminate age on a massage table.

Pashcow did not respond to an email requesting comment.

During her interview with Trump’s lawyer turned Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell described her inspiration for creating Epstein’s birthday book and the process of creating it in detail.

“So, my mum did a birthday book for my father at his 60th,” Maxwell recalled during that conversation. “And when I -- Epstein would talk about his 50th, he said, I don't know what I'm going to do. And I said, well, these are nice things, my mom did this book for my dad. He said, I love that idea. He said, can you help coordinate it? And he organized who -- he called a lot of the people himself. I coordinated the putting together of the book. And some -- in some instances, I called people that asked them to contribute.”

Beyond Trump and Pashcow, the book is filled with raunchy entries. Billionaire Les Wexner, who inexplicably gave Epstein power of attorney over his financial empire, wrote: “I wanted to give you what you want… so here it is…,” over a pair of breasts. A section of the book titled “GIRL-FRIENDS” redacts the names of the contributors in their entirety, presumably to protect the identities of victims. The section is filled with photographs of scantily clad young women.

To reiterate, none of those hundreds of other pages from Epstein’s birthday book have been alleged to have been forged. Now that Epstein’s estate provided the book to Congress, its provenance is clear, and Trump’s denials about the single page with his signature are growing increasingly preposterous.

Read Epstein’s birthday book in full here.