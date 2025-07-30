Trump and Epstein photo via Getty; image of a young Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, via court exhibit

Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein happened because the sex offender “stole” Mar-a-Lago employees like Virginia Giuffre.

“He took people that worked for me. And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it,” Trump said.

Asked specifically about Giuffre, Trump added: “I think that was one of the people. He stole her."

But Giuffre worked at Mar-a-Lago briefly during the summer of 2000, four years before his falling out with Epstein.

Far from raging at Epstein for stealing his employee, Trump said of Epstein two years later in a New York Magazine profile: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Giuffre confirmed the timeline during her deposition in a lawsuit that she filed against Maxwell in 2015, when she said that Mar-a-Lago records clarified the period of her employment.

Before dying by suicide earlier this year, Giuffre became one of the most outspoken advocates for survivors of sex trafficking by Epstein and Maxwell. She won a landmark settlement against Prince Andrew, and her lawsuit against Maxwell cast a large shadow over her prosecution. Maxwell’s two perjury charges stemmed from depositions in Giuffre’s case.

Giuffre consistently said Maxwell recruited her during her brief employment as a pool assistant at Mar-a-Lago, luring her with promises of education and travel.

During Maxwell’s trial, Epstein’s former house manager Juan Alessi testified that he saw Giuffre, then known by her birth name Virginia Roberts, at Mar-a-Lago.

Despite claiming to have been angry that Epstein “stole” Giuffre, Trump has not expressed any resentment toward Maxwell for recruiting her. Trump said of Maxwell before her trial: “I wish her well,” and Trump refused to rule out a pardon for her now that Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for five felony convictions.