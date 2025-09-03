All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
2h

hoist by their own petard!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrea Brecker's avatar
Andrea Brecker
3m

As a Jew I am constantly offended by the administration’s claim that their actions against universities are a responsibility to antisemitism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture