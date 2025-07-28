All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
16h

Well, I suppose it could not happen to a nicer crook, but this drive also shows what a craven and greedy psychopath Trump is. Human feelings and common decency just aren’t part of the equation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darlene Thompson's avatar
Darlene Thompson
16h

Then I would think Murdoch ‘s lawyers would ask for Trump

for discovery - First!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture