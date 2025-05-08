All Rise News

Denise Wallace
33m

What is wrong with the Trump administration ? Does the staff come up with ways just to outdo each other in cruelty ? Can’t we just continue being kind to people who are already here on a temporary status ? Just don't invite any new people. I want to thank the people of Afghanistan for all your help you gave our military but too bad-we don’t need you anymore. How can the attorney request this on behalf of President Trump to the Supreme Court and sleep at night?

On a more unbelievable note : Vice President Vance has been publicly scolded by two Roman Catholic Popes. My best advice to him would be to join a cloistered monastery that allows eighteen hours of prayer a day for forgiveness. I think this would be his only chance to escape eternity in hell.

