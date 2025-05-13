Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs as US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick holds a chart during an event in the Rose Garden on April 2. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty)

Donald Trump claims that he has the power to impose any tariff that he wants on any country, anywhere in the world, any time that he wants, and no court can do anything about it.

But a three-judge panel from the court specifically tasked with international trade law appears likely to disagree with that proposition.

The hearing fell a day after the Trump administration’s precipitous retreat on China tariffs in a capitulation welcomed by the Wall Street Journal editorial board.

On Tuesday, Judge Jane A. Restani, a Ronald Reagan appointee on the Court of International Trade, chided the government’s attorney Eric Hamilton for defending the policy of it in court.

“We don’t deal with policy,” Restani said. “We deal with law.”

She added later: "The point is, don't argue policy to the court. That's not our business."

Though Restani asked the sharpest questions, the other two judges — Trump-appointee Timothy Reif and Gary S. Katzmann, a Barack Obama appointee — did not seem persuaded by the government’s position.

“Fundamentally, why isn’t this a separation of powers issue?” asked Katzmann.

It was the first legal test of Trump’s authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval, before a court that’s obscure to the general public, and it didn’t seem to go well for Trump.

The panel, comprised of judges appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents, questioned Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law that does not mention tariffs. Trump is the only president who has claimed the authority to impose levies based on the statute.

The legal challenge that went to a hearing today began when five small businesses sued Trump and members of his administration, saying that the “unprecedented power grab” carried “severe” consequences for their companies and the global economy.

“Defendants’ position amounts to an unlimited, unreviewable executive power to impose any tariffs, in any amount, on any country, at any time,” the challengers wrote in a 38-page legal brief. “So long as the President declares a national emergency—a determination Defendants claim is itself unreviewable—his authority to impose taxes in the form of tariffs on the American people is, under the Defendants’ logic, essentially unlimited.”

“This breathtaking power grab is illegal for multiple reasons,” the brief continues.

The challengers are V.O.S. Selections, Inc., a New York-based wine importer; Plastic Services and Products, LLC, a Utah-based manufacturer; MicroKits, LLC, a Virginia-based electronics maker; FishUSA Inc., a Pennsylvania-based retailer; and Terry Precision Cycling, LLC, a Vermont-based sports apparel brand.

Florida’s anti-drag law remains blocked

Drag performers Alex and Angel Elektr pose after performing at the 15th annual Miami Beach Pride Festival. (Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images)

Today, a federal appeals court upheld a ruling blocking a Florida law criminalizing taking minors to drag shows, in a ruling rebuking the Sunshine State’s “shotgun” approach to the First Amendment.

“Justice Potter Stewart famously offered a non-definition of obscenity: ‘I know it when I see it,’” the 2-1 majority’s opinion of the conservative 11th Circuit begins. “Many know Justice Stewart’s quip. But it’s not, in fact, the law.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum, an Obama appointee, wrote the ruling for the majority.

“The Constitution demands specificity when the state restricts speech. Requiring clarity in speech regulations shields us from the whims of government censors. And the need for clarity is especially strong when the government takes the legally potent step of labeling speech ‘obscene,’” she wrote. “An ‘I know it when I see it’ test would unconstitutionally empower those who would limit speech to arbitrarily enforce the law. But the First Amendment empowers speakers instead.”

Last year, the Florida Senate passed the Protection of Children Act, making it a misdemeanor to “knowingly admit a child to an adult live performance.”

When signing the law, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defined that phrase to include drag shows, but the judges found the vague law picked up the wrong instrument to supposedly protect children.

“The Act prohibits children’s admission to ‘live performances’ that Florida considers obscene for minors,” the majority wrote. “But by providing only vague guidance as to which performances it prohibits, the Act wields a shotgun when the First Amendment allows a scalpel at most.”

Read the full ruling here.

Trump reverses himself on climate websites

The “Climate Risk Viewer” is one of the resources slated to be restored.

Facing litigation, the Trump administration backpedaled on its effort to purge climate-related government websites.

It’s a victory for the Columbia University-based Knight First Amendment Institute in its case Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York v. USDA, fighting the removal of the website on free speech grounds in the Southern District of New York.

In a recent letter to the court, the government informed the judge that it has begun restoring the websites at issue in the case.

“The process of restoring the Removed Content is already underway, and the Agency expects to substantially complete the restoration process in approximately two weeks,” the letter states.

The group’s attorney Stephanie Krent celebrated the concession.

“This is a major victory and an important first step. Members of the public, including our clients, rely on information from USDA to understand how climate change is affecting our nation's forests, food supply, and energy systems,” Krent wrote in a statement. “USDA was wrong to remove these webpages in the first place, and it must comply with federal law going forward.”

States sue over billions in transport funding

The Trump administration’s attempt to tie billions in transportation funding to immigration enforcement challenged in court by 20 states.

“The funding at issue was authorized by Congress, and Congress imposed no requirement for States to cooperate with immigration enforcement as a condition for receiving funding,” the attorneys general write in a 63-page complaint. “Indeed, the statutes and funding at issue—which sustain roads, highways, bridges, and other transportation projects—have nothing to do with immigration enforcement.”

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to find that the funding condition oversteps Trump’s power, violates the Constitution’s Spending Clause, and is arbitrary and capricious under the Administration Procedure Act.

