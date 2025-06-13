California National Guard members stand outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty)

You subscribe to All Rise News because you know that the rulings in the Trump era directly affect your right to live in a free society. Sustain our coverage and unlock full access by becoming a paid subscriber, if you have not already. We’ll report live from Nashville on Friday morning for the detention hearing of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Upgrade now!

Donald Trump has new marching orders from a federal judge: Call off the troops.

“What makes America great is our Constitution,” U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer remarked during a hearing in which he repeatedly compared Trump’s actions to that of a monarch.

After the hearing concluded, Judge Breyer released a written order that surprised few court-watchers.

“At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the President followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions. He did not,” Breyer wrote. “His actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”

The judge paused his order from taking effect until noon on Friday.

“We live in response to a monarchy”

On June 9, California and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) filed a federal lawsuit over Trump’s militarized response to Los Angeles protests over the White House’s immigration agenda.

Ignoring the governor’s objections, Trump seized control of 4,000 members of the California National Guard and deployed them along with 700 active-duty Marines to downtown Los Angeles. Newsom said that California could not wait any longer for the judiciary to call off Trump’s illegal and unconstitutional actions.

“They must be stopped, immediately,” Newsom wrote in an application on Tuesday, seeking immediate relief within hours of their application.

But Judge Breyer scheduled a hearing for Thursday, saying in court today that the matter called for urgency and deliberation.

Trump claimed to have the authority to deploy the troops through 10 U.S. Code § 12406, even though that statute requires a “rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States” — and cooperation with the governor. “Orders for these purposes shall be issued through the governors of the states,” the law says.

The judge emphasized: “It says ‘shall.’ Not ‘may.’ Not ‘might.’”

In a recently resurfaced clip from 2020, Trump recognized that he lacked the power to send in the National Guard.

The Justice Department’s attorney Brett Shumate argued that Trump’s rationale is unreviewable by judges, who cannot second-guess whether the president’s determinations pass muster with the statute.

Summarizing that argument, Judge Breyer said: “If the president says that there’s a rebellion, then there is a rebellion.”

“How is that different from what a monarch is?” Breyer said. “We live in response to a monarchy.”

Contrasting a system of unreviewable executive power to one where the president is bound by the law, Breyer exclaimed: “That’s the difference between a constitutional government and King George!”

Share

“A roadmap to follow”

The hearing falls two days before Trump ordered a military parade on the streets of Washington, D.C., and there will be global “No Kings” protests in reaction to that martial spectacle.

For nearly 150 years, the Posse Comitatus Act imposed criminal penalties to prohibit the use of the military for civilian law enforcement activities within the United States without lawful authorization. California Attorney General Rob Bonta noted in a legal filing that the “inflammatory” image of troops on domestic, civilian streets creates chaos, rather than quelling it.

“Put simply, soldiers patrolling the streets of Los Angeles have not made anyone safer; indeed, the opposite is true,” Bonta wrote. “Defendants’ confrontational decision to deploy the military in a civilian city serves only to spread fear and heighten tensions in Los Angeles. If anything, the presence of the military threatens to further destabilize the community and escalate a situation that calls for cool heads and steady hands.”

Bonta noted that Trump and his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s goal extends far beyond Los Angeles, which is only “a roadmap to follow across the country.”

As All Rise News previously reported, Trump’s proclamation has no geographic or time limitations. Trump told reporters recently that any protests to his military parade on Saturday will be met with “very heavy force.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.