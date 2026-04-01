Trump's Jan. 6 incitement cases get green light

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript386570Trump's Jan. 6 incitement cases get green lightA recording from Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill's live videoAdam Klasfeld and Allison GillApr 01, 2026386570ShareTranscriptGet more from All Rise News in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAll Rise NewsSubscribeAuthorsAdam KlasfeldAllison GillRecent PostsStates fight Trump's latest voting power grab: Live with AG Weiser Apr 3 • Adam Klasfeld and Phil WeiserPam Bondi fired as AG: What's next? (Live with Andrew Weissmann)Apr 2 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrew WeissmannTrump's birthright citizenship ban seems bound for SCOTUS's dustbinApr 1 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrea R. FloresCoffee with the Contrarians- special live report from SCOTUSApr 1 • Adam Klasfeld, Jennifer Rubin, and Juan ProañoChecks without balances: Can Jan. 6 rioter payouts be stopped?Mar 31 • Adam Klasfeld and Mitchell EpnerGeorgia ballot fight: The 'frightening' implications — Live with Harry LitmanMar 27 • Adam Klasfeld and Harry LitmanTrump’s DOJ Just Settled with Mike FlynnMar 26 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill