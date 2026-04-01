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Trump's Jan. 6 incitement cases get green light

A recording from Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill's live video
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Allison Gill's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill
Apr 01, 2026
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