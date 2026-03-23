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Unmute Alabama's avatar
Unmute Alabama
1h

Thanks, Adam. Appreciate you keeping us up to date.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
22m

I appreciate your dedication to this case!

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