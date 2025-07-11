Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Feds keep stonewalling court on his fate

This Substack Live conversation with ex-U.S. Attorney Harry Litman first aired on Monday, when I covered a previous hearing in Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s civil case in Maryland. Don’t miss the next conversation: Subscribe to receive email alerts of live-streams.

A senior Trump immigration official testified on Thursday that the government does not know where it will send Kilmar Abrego Garcia if he is released from criminal custody.

Assistant ICE director for enforcement and removal operations Thomas Giles testified that Abrego will be taken into immigration custody “as soon as possible” if released on bail, but the specific immigration detention center will depend on “bed space,” Giles said, according to CBS News.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the government to produce a “knowledgeable” official to testify about Abrego’s fate, but that witness, Giles, ultimately provided few new details, reporting from the hearing suggests. Xinis will use his testimony to determine whether she will issue an order protecting Abrego’s constitutional rights to avoid a repeat of his unlawful arrest and expulsion in March.

Judge Xinis will hold another hearing on Friday on this question.

Next week, I will cover Abrego’s criminal case live in Nashville, Tenn., where a federal judge may order him released from pre-trial detention. Stay tuned to All Rise News for live coverage from the courthouse.