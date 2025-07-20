Rümeysa Öztürk, seen through a video camera, speaks after arriving at Boston’s Logan Airport on May 10. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

Two major court proceedings for academic freedom will play out inside a federal courthouse on Monday in Boston, Mass.

In one of the hearings, Harvard University will try to restore billions of dollars in funding on the grounds that Donald Trump cut off the funds in violation of its First Amendment rights.

The other proceedings are the culmination of a trial that has been playing out in the same courthouse for two weeks: Advocates for academic freedom asked a federal judge to protect pro-Palestinian students from retaliation for First Amendment-protected speech.

Unlike the individual cases of Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk, and Mohsen Mahdawi, the lawsuit filed by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and four other advocacy groups has ramifications beyond any one scholar. The groups aim to block the Trump administration’s “ideological-deportation policy.” The trial has shed light on the backdrop of all of these cases in the headlines.

Last week, immigration agents admitted that the cases against the students were unprecedented in their careers.

William Crogan , a more-than-20-year veteran of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), said that he had never seen a memo like the one used to justify Mahdawi’s arrest.

Patrick Cunningham , another HSI agent, said Öztürk’s case was unlike the drug and money laundering cases he typically handled before Trump administration shifted his office’s priorities.

Darren McCormack, the HSI agent behind Khalil’s arrest, testified that he learned Secretary of State Marco Rubio “and/or the White House” took a particular interest in the Columbia University student’s case.

U.S. District Judge William Young, a Ronald Reagan appointee who has issued blistering rulings against the Trump administration in the past, has been hearing the case without a jury. If he rules in the advocacy groups’ favor, the order could have broad ripple effects.

AAUP, just one of the five advocacy groups behind the lawsuit, has an estimated 45,000 members nationwide.

