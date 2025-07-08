All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STSteven's avatar
STSteven
1h

Thanks for the heads-up, Adam. IMHO, this is a very important case concerning the origins of the policy that's leading to all of these arrests and detentions. It's high time the bullshit behind these actions sees the light of day. Thanks again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture