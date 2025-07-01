All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwendolyn McEwen's avatar
Gwendolyn McEwen
4h

Thank goodness we have judges such as Judge Young.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaina Bacharach's avatar
Shaina Bacharach
5h

He doesn’t know that the courts have not ruled in birthright citizenship. In fact, MAGA only asked the court to rule on the injunction issue because they know there is a constitutional problem with the issue itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture