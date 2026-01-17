One of the most gratifying aspects of being a journalist is the opportunity to speak to people whose stories shape our world and our laws.

Right now, the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s founder and CEO Imran Ahmed is one of those people, waging an important legal battle against Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A federal judge temporarily blocked the government from deporting Ahmed, a green card holder from the United Kingdom who has been living here for years with his U.S. citizen wife and daughter.

Rubio explicitly sought to justify Ahmed’s deportation on his group’s criticism of tech companies, including Elon Musk’s X Corp.

In case you missed it, read my profile of his case on All Rise News here.

In an era of fatalism about U.S. institutions, some of the most hopeful voices have come from the people most targeted by government retaliations. James Comey and Letitia James both expressed confidence in the system before their indictments evaporated. So did scholars like Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow Badar Khan Suri and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, even as Khalil suffered a setback in his litigation this week.

As federal agents run rampant in Minnesota and Donald Trump treats the global map as a treasure chest for plunder, Ahmed’s comments and other videos this week represent the founding ethos of All Rise News — an antidote to helplessness and a reminder of the enduring power of fighting back.

As Ahmet puts it in the interview, “When it’s a fact fight, we’re going to win.”

The full All Rise News playlist can be found on Legal AF here. Check out some of the ad-free highlights below.

Subscribe or upgrade now!