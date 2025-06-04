How to Become an "Ambassador for the Truth" (with Barb McQuade)

Support independent journalism that helps you become an “ambassador for the truth,” with shoe-leather reporting, interviews the top experts, and a focus on your powers in a democracy. Upgrade now!

As the author of “Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade is uniquely attuned to how images can be manipulated to sow fear and confusion.

That’s why, she explained, the Donald Trump Justice Department’s exploitation of images and videos of its targets makes her feel ill.

“I literally feel sick to my stomach,” McQuade said during a roughly half-hour Substack Live with All Rise News.

The former federal prosecutor explained that Justice Department regulations forbid perp walks or any other spectacles designed to leave an impression of guilt for a defendant entitled to a presumption of innocence.

“When you do a perp walk or video of their arrest, it does create this impression of guilt,” McQuade noted.

Also on Tuesday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued Trump’s former lawyer turned New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, in her personal capacity, for false arrest, malicious prosecution and state law defamation. The lawsuit quoted Habba’s TV appearances denigrating him before her criminal case against him collapsed.

In the full video, McQuade explains what connects so many of these Trump DOJ cases and how viewers can become “ambassadors for the truth,” in service of democracy.