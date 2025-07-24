Ghislaine Maxwell's DOJ meeting: The many red flags (Video with Allison Gill)

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is meeting this morning with the second highest official in Donald Trump’s Department of Justice inside the U.S. Attorney’s office in northern Florida, according to several news outlets.

On Wednesday, the day before the anticipated meeting, Allison Gill and I discussed the many unusual aspects of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s publicly announced plans.

The Justice Department fired prosecutor Maurene Comey , whose work led to Maxwell’s conviction and sentence, days before the announcement.

The Justice Department’s political leadership spearheaded this meeting, not any of the line prosecutors who convicted Maxwell.

Blanche, who will reportedly conduct the interview, is Trump’s former criminal defense attorney.

Maxwell’s last-ditch appeal before the Supreme Court remains pending.

Among the several counts of her indictment, Maxwell was charged with two counts of perjury, only avoiding prosecution for allegedly lying under oath because she was convicted of the more serious crime of sex trafficking.

The deposition that led to those perjury charges was in a defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre , one of the most outspoken and visible Jeffrey Epstein victims. Giuffre, who won a landmark settlement against Prince Andrew , died by suicide earlier this year.

Giuffre’s attorney Sigrid McCawley, who represents hundreds of Epstein and Maxwell survivors, confirmed to All Rise News on Wednesday that the government did not inform her clients that prosecutors would try to unseal grand jury records.

Allison Gill, the owner of the podcast network behind "Daily Beans" and "Mueller She Wrote," and I unpack the background in the Epstein story — and why Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may hear from a federal judge soon about her inflammatory comments about Kilmar Abrego Garcia before trial.