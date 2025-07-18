Epstein’s prosecutor fired: Maurene Comey’s ex-supervisor Mimi Rocah reacts (video)

Countless journalists are talking about Jeffrey Epstein right now. Fewer have exhaustively chronicled the criminal and civil proceedings live from federal court. Support journalism that provides vetted information that you can trust. Subscribe or upgrade now!

Donald Trump has been lashing out wildly at the refusal of the American public and the global press to abandon the Jeffrey Epstein story.

He repeatedly insulted his supporters, threatened to sue Rupert Murdoch, and directed his attorney general to seek the disclosure of “pertinent” grand jury records, which could compromise still-pending cases. Sen. Dick Durbin — the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee — said that Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered prosecutors to “flag” any references to Trump in their on-again, off-again review of documents.

Trump also fired Maurene Comey, the Epstein prosecutor whose efforts led to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentence of 20 years in prison — and who, as the daughter of ex-FBI director James Comey, would be a convenient scapegoat for a scandal Trump is trying desperately to outrun.

In a roughly 32-minute interview, Maurene Comey’s former supervisor Mimi Rocah reacts to the firing and reflects on her former mentee’s rise from rookie prosecutor in White Plains to the lead prosecutor of the highest profile cases in lower Manhattan, from Epstein to Sean “Diddy” Combs.