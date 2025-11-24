All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'One-two punch knockout': Comey and James case dismissal debrief

Allison Gill and I unpack the dismissal of the cases against James Comey and Letitia James.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Allison Gill's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Allison Gill
Nov 24, 2025

Shortly after a judge dismissed the cases against James Comey and Letitia James, Allison Gill and I jumped on a Substack Live to discuss the rulings and what likely comes next.

Watch the archived video of our conversation at the top of this newsletter.

Check back later in the day for the archived video of my Substack Live with Glenn Kirschner, who will provide a former federal prosecutor’s view of the development.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture