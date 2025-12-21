DOJ ‘deceived the Court’ to hide Trump lawyer’s hand from Abrego case: Doc

Donald Trump’s ex-personal defense attorney turned Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally handed off Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case for prosecution, and government attorneys “deceived the Court” to hide that fact in an effort to prevent its dismissal, according to an explosive new filing.
Allison Gill and I discussed the 28-page document on Substack Live.
You can read the filing in full here.
