Maxwell's prosecutors flagged Trump-Epstein flights, emails show

Months before the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, federal prosecutors flagged emails showing that Donald Trump shared a private jet with Jeffrey Epstein “many more times than previously have been reported,” recently released emails show.

“In particular, [Trump] is listed as a passenger in at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present,” the unidentified prosecutor wrote in a redacted email dated Jan. 7, 2020.

The email dated Jan. 7, 2020

Maxwell would be charged with sex trafficking months later in July, and prosecutors exchanged the emails in advance of the indictment to avoid a “surprise down the road.”

Trump shared flights with a then-20-year-old whose name has been redacted and with “women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”

In a roughly 27-minute conversation, former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner and I discussed the significance of the email exchange, a statement by survivors denouncing the “extreme redactions,” and recent reporting in The New York Times titled “‘Don’s Best Friend’: How Epstein and Trump Bonded Over the Pursuit of Women.”

