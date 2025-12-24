Maxwell's prosecutors flagged Trump-Epstein flights, emails show

Months before the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, federal prosecutors flagged emails showing that Donald Trump shared a private jet with Jeffrey Epstein “many more times than previously have been reported,” recently released emails show.
“In particular, [Trump] is listed as a passenger in at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present,” the unidentified prosecutor wrote in a redacted email dated Jan. 7, 2020.
Maxwell would be charged with sex trafficking months later in July, and prosecutors exchanged the emails in advance of the indictment to avoid a “surprise down the road.”
Trump shared flights with a then-20-year-old whose name has been redacted and with “women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”
In a roughly 27-minute conversation, former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner and I discussed the significance of the email exchange, a statement by survivors denouncing the “extreme redactions,” and recent reporting in The New York Times titled “‘Don’s Best Friend’: How Epstein and Trump Bonded Over the Pursuit of Women.”
