Trump's fight against his felonies: Inside the courtroom

Michael Popok and I break down why Judge Hellerstein is highly unlikely to grant Trump a fast-track to SCOTUS.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
Feb 05, 2026

Over the course of a roughly three-hour hearing, a federal judge made clear that he is highly unlikely to speed up Donald Trump’s criminal appeal by taking it out of New York State court.

In a breaking dispatch on Wednesday, All Rise News broke down the reasons for that during live reporting from the courtroom. (Read it here.)

Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I gave a more granular analysis with courtroom flavor during a live-stream following the hearing.

The archived video of that conversation is at the top of this newsletter.

