'A Good Day for Justice': Ex-Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on what's next for James and Comey

Longtime former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner invited me on his Substack Live to break down what may happen next if Donald Trump’s Justice Department tries to restart the criminal prosecutions against James Comey and Letitia James.

Comey’s attorneys believe that the statute of limitations will torpedo any attempt to restart the case, but prosecutors will likely cite a statute to dispute that.

Either way, Trump might find it’s not so easy to find a constitutionally and statutorily qualified prosecutor willing to take up either case.

We break it down in the video at the top of this newsletter.