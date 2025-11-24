All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'A Good Day for Justice': Ex-Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on what's next for James and Comey

Trump's DOJ might try to restart the criminal cases, but there will be obstacles.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Glenn Kirschner
Nov 24, 2025

Longtime former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner invited me on his Substack Live to break down what may happen next if Donald Trump’s Justice Department tries to restart the criminal prosecutions against James Comey and Letitia James.

Comey’s attorneys believe that the statute of limitations will torpedo any attempt to restart the case, but prosecutors will likely cite a statute to dispute that.

Either way, Trump might find it’s not so easy to find a constitutionally and statutorily qualified prosecutor willing to take up either case.

We break it down in the video at the top of this newsletter.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture