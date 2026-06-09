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Patricia Ebert's avatar
Patricia Ebert
21h

Once again, Adam, you’ve provided an in depth backstory I haven’t seen anywhere else 🙏🙏🙏🙏

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Celia Leventhal's avatar
Celia Leventhal
21hEdited

Adam, thank you for providing the details of this corrupt mess. You’ve really fleshed out what a travesty this “case” is. Most of us non-lawyers don’t have a clear understanding of how the grand jury system is constructed or works. You shined a light on part of the justice system that is mostly a mystery to the people it serves.

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