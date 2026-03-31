Checks without balances: Can Jan. 6 rioter payouts be stopped?

As All Rise News reported earlier on Monday, the Jan. 6th rioters suing for at least $18.4 million in taxpayer money on “excessive force” claims included two Proud Boys members, multiple assailants of police, and press-bashers.

But can a federal judge prevent Trump’s Justice Department from handing them a big payday?

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner is skeptical, though he believes there may be narrow room to maneuver because the lawsuit is styled as a class action.

“It’s extraordinarily difficult to imagine even in a class action, how a judge could stand up to it,” he said. “But the only meaningful check here is if American taxpayers stand up and say, Donald Trump, you are not allowed to steal my tax money.”

Watch the full video at the top of this newsletter.