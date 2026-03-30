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Maureen's avatar
Maureen
1h

When pigs fly! Another reason to turn this country solid blue! The Proud Boys belong in prison with all the guilty Jan 6 Insurrectionists! Just because a Convicted Felon pardoned them, doesn’t mean they are not guilty, and it sure as hell does not award them taxpayers money. When we win, you thugs better run, because accountability will follow. You will never do the right thing, so it’s a sure bet we will see you in Court on another felony, and your Boss will be in the same prison compound as you, so bring a big book with you that will take 10-25 years to read. In your case, look under Picture Books at your Prison Library.

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menehune's avatar
menehune
31m

ALOHA. From the COCONUT WIRELESS.... "What Trump is really after is something deeper: by repeating the same lies and deploying the same tactics over and over, he wants us to believe that our opposition is futile. He wants us to lose hope.

The politicized Department of Justice is one of his primary tools for achieving that goal. Rep. Eric Swalwell is the latest target. The congressman was attacked using the same, familiar strategy that has been utilized against dozens of Democratic politicians, lawyers and officials: distort facts to create uncertainty where none exists, falsely suggest criminality, and regardless of the outcome, claim victory.

The point is not to obtain convictions. The point is to intimidate, exhaust, and silence.".. D.D.ORG.

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