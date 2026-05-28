Coffee with the Contrarians, with Norman Eisen and Katie Phang

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript283730Coffee with the Contrarians, with Norman Eisen and Katie PhangA recording from Adam Klasfeld and Norman Eisen's live videoAdam Klasfeld, Norman Eisen, and Katie PhangMay 28, 2026283730ShareTranscriptGet more from All Rise News in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAll Rise NewsSubscribeAuthorsAdam KlasfeldKatie PhangNorman EisenRecent PostsSPLC's vindictive prosecution motion slams Trump's 'top-down, retributive campaign'17 hrs ago • Adam Klasfeld and Allison GillWhy Hannah Dugan's conviction could get reversed: Live with Harry Litman20 hrs ago • Adam Klasfeld and Harry LitmanIs it time for a Truth in Elections Act? Live with Andrew Weissmann21 hrs ago • Adam Klasfeld and Andrew WeissmannJudge Dismisses Abrego Garcia's criminal case: a conversation with Glenn KirschnerMay 24 • Adam Klasfeld and Glenn KirschnerFriday Recap: Trump's $1.776B fund stumbles, and 'Broadview Six' case collapsesMay 23 • Adam Klasfeld and Legal AFAbrego indictment dismisssed; More on the $1.776B fund — Live with Ruth Ben-GhiatMay 22 • Adam Klasfeld and Ruth Ben-GhiatTrump DOJ's $1.776B fund to allies: The challenges aheadMay 19 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison Gill