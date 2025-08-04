All Rise News

Joining Coffee with The Contrarians

This morning, I joined The Contrarian's co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen to talk about Alina Habba, gerrymandering in Texas, and more.
Adam Klasfeld
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Aug 04, 2025
The Contrarian’s co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen covered a lot of ground during this morning’s Substack Live.

The topics included:

  • the Jeffrey Epstein scandal,

  • the confirmation of ex-Fox personality Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney,

  • dozens of Texas Democrats decamping in Illinois to deny state Republicans a quorum to gerrymander maps,

  • the Office of Special Counsel investigation of Jack Smith,

  • the humanitarian crisis of starvation in Gaza, and the hostage video released by Hamas.

Here’s some additional context that we didn’t have enough time to speak about in the video and citations to read about some of the topics we addressed.

