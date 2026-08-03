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Maureen in Pa's avatar
Maureen in Pa
1d

Well I suspected they’d cave. Blanche would find a way to get his votes and still keep the “slush fund”. Worse is the tax immunity. Trump has bragged not paying taxes “makes me smart” if I remember the correct words he used in debate with Clinton. Wouldn’t we all like to not pay taxes? That the very wealthy already pay less tax than most and rather than use their wealth to help others, as only a few do, they buy politicians to give them and their businesses more relief. Shame on them and shame on the rest of us for allowing it.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1dEdited

It’s pretty hard to squeeze good news out of this slimy announcement since everyone involved in it is as trustworthy as their leader. It ain’t over yet!

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