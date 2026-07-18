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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
6hEdited

Adam covers it well for us.

Per Andrew Weissmann’s book - “Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America” - laws must be implemented here in the US to penalize politicians who knowingly lie to the public, and election liars should face criminal charges and be barred from holding public office.

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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
7hEdited

This 6-year long "holding breath until blue” is achieved,... may work. 💙 💙

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