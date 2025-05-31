All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
10h

Excellent summary! I was also struck by the role of the woman described as HR, KK. One outlet compared her role as similar to Ghislaine Maxwell. As I listened to Mia’s testimony, I was reminded of the network that allowed this criminal activity I thought Mia’s testimony that Diddy held on to her passport. We had an Emirati attending the Naval War College prosecuted for kidnapping, as he did the same with a Filipina housekeeper.

A Sharp's avatar
A Sharp
7h

Thank you for this measured summary. I hope someday the United States has laws for undue influence like the United Kingdom.

