All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
9h

A deeply disappointing outcome. I hope you discuss this ruling soon, Adam.

Reply
Share
SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
8h

""Dugan’s legal team released a terse statement about the ruling. “The court’s decision is wrong,” the statement reads in its entirety."

This fight is far from over.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture