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Sandy S's avatar
Sandy S
4h

Fauci is such a good man. It hurts my heart to see how all of the GOP treats him. How he manages to not get angry, I do not know. His patience is an example to all of us. A reminder to hold our fire and let the fools have their day. WE must be like him in that regard. Know our rightness of purpose and let their meanness take themselves down. I hope Fauci knows how many millions of US are on his side! He is the one who should have 'The Honorable Dr. Fauci' in front of him!

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RJM's avatar
RJM
4h

Thank you, Adam, as always, for keeping us informed about the daily horrors. We need to know, no matter how dreadful they are.

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