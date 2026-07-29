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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1h

Many thanks for the update, Adam. Fingers crossed that Blanche’s nomination advances no further.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

The criminal conspiracy continues.

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