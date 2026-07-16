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Robin S's avatar
Robin S
12m

Thank you, Adam, for your clear and concise reporting. I can no longer bear to listen to these nominees obfuscate. I also appreciate your talks with Allison Gill. You are turning me into a latent legal nerd.

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Sandy S's avatar
Sandy S
2mEdited

I encourage everyone who was not able to watch the hearing to view Adam's video with Allison Gill. It reveals how the dems need to get a grip and take charge of their questioning in a different way.

It is not like they don't have some excellent prosecutors to help them. I wished someone would have asked Blanche, why the DOJ is refusing requests from the New Mexico AG for the Epstein Files and other information regarding his investigation of the Epstein Zorro Ranch?

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