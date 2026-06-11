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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
9h

As Dorothy would say, “what fresh hell is this?”

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Mason Frichette's avatar
Mason Frichette
9h

RE Clayton:

Surely, no one expects a Trump nominee to be qualified.

Anyone who does expect a Trump nominee to be qualified probably believes the following:

1. The sun might rise in the west tomorrow or sometime soon.

2. Methane and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will cool the planet.

3. The next words out of Trump's mouth will be the truth.

4. Pete Hegseth will start liking trans individuals tomorrow.

5. Senator Slotkin is a far-left progressive.

6. John Fetterman is AOC's favorite Democratic senator and Bernie Sanders' new role model.

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