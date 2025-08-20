Times Sq. billboard (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice struck out in each of their three attempts to unseal grand jury records related to Jeffrey Epstein, with the final blow landing on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman’s ruling represented the third and final rejection of the Trump administration’s requests to unseal Epstein-related grand jury records, rather than disclose the 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence at their disposal.

“The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein Files. By comparison, the instant grand jury motion appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government's possession,” Berman wrote. “The grand jury testimony is merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged conduct.’”

On Aug. 11, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer indicated that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury records would reveal “next to nothing new,” and he also labeled the Trump administration’s gambit a “diversion.”

Berman quoted and agreed with his colleague’s findings from a little more than a week ago.

"The information contained in the Epstein grand jury transcripts pales in comparison to the Epstein investigation information and materials in the hands of the Department of Justice," Berman wrote toward the end of his 14-page decision and order.

In July, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg rejected a similar Justice Department request in Florida.

Judge Berman, who is also a licensed clinical social worker, presided over Epstein’s thwarted prosecution in New York, and he held the government to task for shutting Epstein victims out of the process.

“Victims did not have sufficient notice before the Government filed the instant motions to unseal,” his ruling noted. “The Government must ensure a proper review and redaction process in coordination with victims' counsel.”

The family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, praised the judge’s decision, writing in a statement that they “wholeheartedly agree” that the Justice Department has created a “diversion” that “distracts from the vast scope of the Epstein files in the government's possession.”

“It is our strong belief that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein did not act alone, and the DOJ is fully aware of this fact,” Giuffre’s family wrote in their statement. “We call for full transparency from the administration and insist that the DOJ release all documents related to this case.”

As with its counterpart in Maxwell’s case, the Epstein grand jury consisted entirely of testimony by law enforcement, not victims. The same FBI agent who testified before Epstein’s grand jury also testified before Maxwell’s.

In a footnote to his ruling, Berman noted: “The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has recently stated that the U.S. Department of Justice informed the Committee it will begin providing Epstein-related records ‘this week.’”

According to a press release, those disclosures will roll out to the Committee by Friday, and it remains unclear when those files will be made public.

Giuffre’s family emphasized that any disclosures should redact any information that could jeopardize the safety or privacy of survivors.

“Their well-being must always be our priority,” the family wrote. “At the same time, we demand accountability for all individuals implicated in these heinous acts. Those responsible must be held to the fullest extent of the law. We will not accept anything less than justice for Virginia and all survivors.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the ruling. None of Epstein or Maxwell’s prosecutors participated in the unsealing effort, only political Trump administration appointees.

Read Berman’s ruling in full here.