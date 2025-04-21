The Problem

A new pillar of the U.S. constitutional order seems to fall every day.

One day, Donald Trump’s biggest campaign donor Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, gets installed as the leader of a made up super-agency dedicated to demolishing government services approved by your elected officials.

The next, Trump claims to have the power to incinerate your retirement savings on a whim, strand anyone he wants in a foreign prison, and unleash the full force of the federal government against his perceived enemies. Judges, all the way up to the Supreme Court, struggle to rein him in, even after blocking his government’s power grabs at least 90 times and counting.

Fatalism about our institutions leaves people feeling demoralized, like spectators to our democratic collapse.

Simply documenting the decline isn’t enough.

Journalism needs a new approach.



An Antidote to Helplessness

We won’t treat you like passive spectators to Donald Trump’s assault on democracy.

My friend and co-founder Tim Mak is a war correspondent in Ukraine, where he’s documented what a free people can do to resist tyranny. We met more than a decade ago in Guantánamo Bay, covering the pre-trial hearings of the men charged with plotting the 9/11 attacks.

He and I share alarm about the democratic backsliding of the United States.

As a legal journalist for nearly two decades, I documented Trump’s desperate attacks on the 2020 presidential election, and all of the civil and criminal cases across the country that grew out of them.

I was there the moment Donald Trump became a convicted felon.

Before the jury walked into the Manhattan courtroom, the court officer shouted: “All rise!” The foreman was an Irish-American immigrant, who announced the unanimous verdict: 34 counts of “Guilty.”

In our system, the People rule.

That’s why we’re forming this publication: fearless journalism about your rights and powers to effect change in the Trump era.



We have sources with the People

Tim and I co-founded All Rise News because we believe that morally detached reporting isn’t up to the challenge of a rising tide of authoritarianism.

Here’s our promise to you: action-oriented reporting.

That means informing you about your levers of power, whether it’s peaceful protests, petitions, town halls, or redress through our courts. We’ll apply the investigative tools that carried us through every other beat to discover your abilities to act.

Instead of currying favor with the White House, we’ll build sources with the People. We’ll investigate how people most effectively engage in collective pushback. What you do is up to you, but we’ll inform you of your options and the evolving state of your rights.

If our mission resonates with you, subscribe and help us co-sign our concept.

With your support, we will build a forum for world-class journalism that informs AND empowers.

We hope you’ll join us: All rise!