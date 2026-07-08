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Margaret Troche's avatar
Margaret Troche
2h

Thank you, Adam.

I am still heartbroken … glad that Judge Dugan was not sentenced to any time.

Let me be clear, her case is a travesty to have reached a true bill in the first place.

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Alice Doyel's avatar
Alice Doyel
2h

Thank you for getting the word out to us so quickly. This is a reasonable decision by the judge. I feel so happy to hear that once again, the justice system works for good people.

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