Then-Judge Dugan enters federal court in May 2025. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

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Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan received a non-jail sentence following her conviction for obstructing the arrest of an undocumented immigrant in her courthouse.

Commenting on what she described as “myths” surrounding the case, Dugan said: “I have been cast as a scofflaw and as a hero.” Rejecting those characterizations, she said: “I am a public servant who is just trying to do my job.”

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said of Dugan: “In short, this is a person who has done a lot of good in our community.”

Imposing a $5,500 fine, Adelman called Dugan an “otherwise good person” with “outstanding character” who made “a bad decision at the moment.”

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‘Poster child’

Late last year, a federal jury delivered a surprising mixed verdict, clearing Dugan of a misdemeanor charge of concealing undocumented immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz — but convicting her of obstructing the same person’s arrest.

The Trump Justice Department handcuffed and perp-walked her into two courthouses. Then-Attorney General Pamela Bondi called her “deranged,” and FBI director Kash Patel posted a photograph of her humiliation on social media.

Dugan’s attorney Steven Biskupic noted that the government tried to make her a “poster child” for judges defying ICE.

“What judge in the country is looking at this case and saying, ‘Yes, sign me up’?” Biskupic said.

Breaking her silence on the case for the first time during her sentencing, Dugan said: “My acts were not done with any malicious intent or to advance any personal interest.”

A devout Catholic, Dugan added that she acted “ in accordance with the Scriptures and my judicial oath.”

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‘Passionate about the independence of the judiciary’

For many in Milwaukee County, Dugan’s trial became a reckoning on the Trump administration’s nationwide policy of ICE agents conducting arrests inside state, local and immigration courthouses. The jury heard testimony by the chief judge of her court that he feared the policy would chill immigrants from reporting crimes and accessing the system.

But First Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling said the case wasn’t about whether the policy was “laudable, appropriate, or reprehensible.”

Two Marquette University Law School professors spoke on her behalf: Janine Geske and Greg O’Meara, who is also a Jesuit priest.

A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Geske said: “I know of no other judge in this state who’s more attached to this community.”

She urged Judge Adelman to give Dugan consideration for the “extraordinary life she led.”

“She’s passionate about the independence of the judiciary and the importance of the rule of law,” Geske said.

O’Meara said that Dugan turned away a more lucrative career path to “defend the disabled, the oppressed, and those discriminated against.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates on All Rise News.