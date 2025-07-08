All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simply Susan's avatar
Simply Susan
5h

This is chillingly disturbing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwendolyn McEwen's avatar
Gwendolyn McEwen
4h

Adam, please remind us about magistrate judges, whether all states have them, and scope of their duties. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture