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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
3h

Great report Adam! Getting to the bottom of things (pun intended 😬).

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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
3h

Thanks Adam for another one of your most valuable and informative posts

laying out the facts on these two most important issues. The case against David Hearn should be immediately dismissed with prejudice and if the Judge doesn’t decide to do so his lawyers should file a motion for the grand jury transcripts. In addition, he should seek damages for defamation and for his reimbursement for legal fees. I’ve always wondered what Putin has to hold over Trump for how he always rushes to defend him. Thanks Adam for all your hard work in keeping us all well informed. I’m glad to support you as a paid subscriber. It’s money well spent.

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