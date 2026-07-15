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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
4h

Thanks again Adam for another one of your great updates of everything thing your currently covering. Looking forward to your coverage and recap starting tomorrow of Todd Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation Hearing. Thanks for all you do in breaking down all things legal into terms that all us non-lawyers can understand.

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
4h

“Operation Catch of the Day” … In Maine … famed for its fishing industry … The cruel, cynical, irony fairly drips … like blood from a mortal wound.

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