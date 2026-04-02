All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Fuentes's avatar
Jill Fuentes
3d

Thank you Adam. It seems that, with Trump, it is always "Follow the money".

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
3dEdited

Corrupt intent is usually one the key drivers of his actions. Accompanied by his need for power over others, revenge and ignorance. [edit]

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture