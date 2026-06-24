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Gina Parrinello's avatar
Gina Parrinello
18h

Our courts, with the exception of the Supreme Court, seem to be holding the line on democracy! Thanks for you succinct reporting Adam!

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
18h

Excellent news thank you!

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