Inside the Epstein Library (Live with Vicky Ward)

Blocks away from the now-shuttered federal prison where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead, a library has opened up showcasing the 3.5 million pages of files released to the public last year.

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room opened last week at 101 Reade Street in lower Manhattan.

During a Substack Live on Wednesday, investigative reporter Vicky Ward started livestreaming from inside the reading room before a gathering of Epstein survivors, which took place that evening. We discussed the exhibition, the latest developments in the Epstein docket, an unexpected ruling in the case of billionaire Leon Black, and other legal news before a special guest joined the conversation.

Shortly before the last presidential election, Stacey Williams told The Guardian that Trump groped her during what she called a “twisted game” with Epstein in 1993. The newspaper published the postcard that she said that she received from Trump at the time, bearing his distinctive “Donald” signature.

The postcard that Williams says Trump sent her.

“I think anyone who lived in New York in the late 80s and early 90s, any reporter, any journalist, any magazine, anything, everyone knew that signature,” Williams said. “We all knew that signature long before he was running for office.”

That “Donald” signature entered into the national conversation once again when Trump denied submitting a drawing of a nude female figure for Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

The birthday book entry that Trump denies.

Find out more about the exhibition here, and watch the full conversation at the top of this newsletter.

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