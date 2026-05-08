Friday recap: Va. maps voided; Ga. ballots update; Free speech win (with Andrew Weissmann)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript4002224Friday recap: Va. maps voided; Ga. ballots update; Free speech win (with Andrew Weissmann)A recording from Adam Klasfeld's live videoAdam Klasfeld and Andrew WeissmannMay 08, 20264002224ShareTranscriptGet more from All Rise News in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAll Rise NewsSubscribeAuthorsAdam KlasfeldAndrew WeissmannRecent PostsLegal updates on two stories involving DOJ's rule of law abusesMay 6 • Adam Klasfeld and Glenn KirschnerDOJ tries to block depositions in Trump's Jan. 6 casesMay 2 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison GillSCOTUS bulldozes through VRA. Is TPS Next?Apr 30 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrea R. FloresInside the far-right's response to the SPLC caseApr 27 • Adam Klasfeld and Phil WilliamsSPLC charges: A deep dive with ex-prosecutor Mitch EpnerApr 23 • Adam Klasfeld and Mitchell EpnerAll Rise News at Year One: A legal recap and previewApr 22 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrew WeissmannHarmeet Dhillon defeated 5th consecutive time in voter data grabApr 17 • Adam Klasfeld and Liz Dye