NYT subpoenas withdrawn: Live from the courthouse

In a stunning reversal, federal prosecutors in New York withdrew subpoenas issued to New York Times reporters seeking to expose the sources of investigative reporting about the vulnerabilities of the airplane that Qatar gifted to Donald Trump.

The government claimed that the subpoenas to reporters’ relatives were a “mistake.”

Immediately after the hearing, Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I discussed the brutal hearing for the government. Watch the archived video of that conversation at the top of this newsletter.

Read more about what happened on All Rise News here.

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