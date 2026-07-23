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Sue Kurtzman's avatar
Sue Kurtzman
4h

Thank you Adam. Was trying to follow along on Substack, so now it all makes sense. Crazy how no one is off limits to these people. Fuming here abt Jack Smith, but I think he’s more than ready to take them on. Anyway.. I digress.

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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
4h

Thanks Adam for your diligence in keeping us all up-to-date and well-informed on this important development in the DOJ’s decision to withdraw their subpoenas against the New York Times Reporters and members of their families instead of the Judge quashing them.

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