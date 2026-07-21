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Wynn Hyht's avatar
Wynn Hyht
10h

"...at the apparent behest of an enraged President..."

I'm so SICK of his non-stop hissy fits.

Thank you Adam for, again, better and more detailed reporting on this nauseating topic than I've seen elsewhere.

Unreal that it's gotten this bad in less than 2 years. But as in so many other cases, Trump's US Attorney filing does not mean Trump's US Attorney is getting. :) Hopefully this will lead to yet another quashed subpoena.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
10hEdited

“Over the top” would be a damning description of the tactics of any other administration but doesn’t even scratch the surface of Trumplandia. And as Wynn (above) points out, he is such a whiney cry-baby. Hissy fits included! Thanks for stomaching his harangues in your daily reports!

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