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jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
42m

What a fantastick question!! An arrow to the heart of this rotten corpse zombie administration:

"YOU THINK THIS IS LAWFUL BUSINESS?" stated Judge Brinkema. My champion!!

3 cheers and an elevation to the suprermes.

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RJM's avatar
RJM
1h

Thanks, Adam Klasfeld. Regarding the last line: what can Judge Brinkema do after the week has passed with no 'proof beyond a reasonable doubt'? Throw Blanche in jail for contempt? Recommend his disbarment? Actually forc e [who?] to release the slush fund money back to the Treasury, or wherever an expenditure not approved by Congress is held until such time as it is appropriately appropriated? Please explain!

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